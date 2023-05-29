Burnley are interested in signing out of contract Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, as per Foot Mercato.

Bristol City shelled out a seven-figure fee to AS Monaco in 2019 for the services of Massengo, having acquired large fees for defenders Lloyd Kelly and Adam Webster.

It is reported that just £2.7 million was spent initially on the French youngster, but various add-ons could have seen the payments to Monaco rise to £8 million in total.

He signed a four-year-deal at Ashton Gate to the summer of 2023.

What's the latest with Massengo's future with Bristol City?

The now 21-year-old has played 110 games for the Robins, assisting three goals in that time.

However, the twice capped French Under-21 international fell out of favour this season with Nigel Pearson, leading to a January loan to French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

Many thought that spelled the end of his time in Bristol, but it has since been announced by Bristol City that he has been offered a new contract by the club, alongside Tomas Kalas and Andy King, who are also both out of contract.

Could Burnley sign Massengo? What's the latest?

Premier League-bound Burnley are eyeing a move for the Bristol City loanee, according to a report from Foot Mercato.

They report states that Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany is a keen admirer of the 21-year-old midfielder and wishes to bring him to Turf Moor, saying: "Burnley are seriously considering recruiting him in the coming weeks."

Sebastien Dennis wrote: "Free on June 30, AJ Auxerre U21 international midfielder Han-Noah Massengo is very popular with Vincent Kompany and Burnley."

Massengo has played in 13 matches out of a possible 17 for his new club, with 12 of those coming as starts.

Would Massengo be a good signing for Burnley from Bristol City?

He has had an inconsistent time in England since his move to Bristol City, but a lot of that can be put down to how raw Massengo is as a player.

He can be a press resistant midfielder, who helps in build up at his best, and other times appears weak, naive, and lost in midfield.

However, his technical qualities are as such that he could be very good in years to come, and perhaps Kompany values him as a player for the future who can be developed.

Above all, Massengo would be a no risk signing on a free, and the potential upside if he explodes into the player many think he can is also worth taking a chance on, too.