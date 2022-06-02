Surprise Blackpool managerial exit confirmed as Premier League club pounce

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has departed the Seasiders to take up the assistant head coach vacancy at Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Critchley was appointed as Blackpool’s boss in March 2020, and in his first full season at Bloomfield Road he secured promotion for the Tangerines back to the Championship by defeating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Despite a small budget, Blackpool were able to consolidate their place in the second tier during the 2021-22 season by finishing in 16th position.

Quiz: The big Blackpool FC striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tangerines fan

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Jerry Yates from? Swindon Town Rotherham United Huddersfield Town Preston North End

Now though they are left without a boss as Critchley has upped sticks to join Villa, where he will assist Steven Gerrard after his previous right-hand man Michael Beale opted to join Queens Park Rangers as their new head coach.

Gerrard was a youth coach at Liverpool from January 2017 until the summer of 2018 – at the same time Critchley was the Reds’ under-23’s manager, and they will join forces once again at Villa Park.

Speaking out following Critchley’s exit, Blackpool chairman Simon Sadler said, per the club’s official website: “Neil has been a consummate professional ever since arriving at Blackpool and really bought into what this Club and Town are all about.

“He has built up strong relationships with the staff, players and supporters and made some special memories for us all.

“Naturally, we are disappointed to lose him, but thank him for all that he has achieved during his time at Bloomfield Road and wish him well in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

“Our primary focus now turns to succession planning and making the best possible appointment to continue taking this great Club of ours forward.”

The Verdict

This has come as a real shock to many – none more-so than Blackpool fans.

Critchley only signed a new long-term deal in November, signifying his intentions to be at Bloomfield Road for the long haul.

Some six months later though and the landscape has changed – it’s not often you see a Championship boss jump ship to be an assistant but that’s exactly what has happened here.

Whatever the reasons for it – whether it’s simply because of a major pay-rise or that Blackpool’s ambitions don’t meet his anymore – remain to be seen, but the Tangerines must now press on with their search for his replacement.