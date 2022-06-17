Surprise Birmingham City takeover update emerges involving Maxi Lopez

Birmingham City look likely to be under new ownership soon, with La Nacion in Argentina reporting that Maxi Lopez could end up sorting out a takeover of the Championship side ‘in the coming days.’

The Blues struggled in the second tier last season and spent the majority of the season sat at the bottom end of the division. A refresh at the top could benefit the entire club and the fanbase then – and it looks like it could happen.

There has been talk over a new consortium taking over at Birmingham, with Laurence Bassini the big name that has been linked with a deal to snap up the club.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Birmingham City players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Cameron Jerome? Burnley Luton Town Norwich City Watford

However, fresh reports have emerged suggesting that it isn’t actually Bassini who could end up in charge but Maxi Lopez, who is part of his own group that could end up in charge of the Blues over the coming days.

There has certainly been a tug-of-war for the ownership of the club then and Lopez now has his name in the hat to seal a deal for the Blues. He isn’t alone in his bid, with Paul Richardson and Christian Codoma also helping him try and complete a takeover of the side over the next few days.

Whether this fresh bid will be accepted and whether the takeover from Lopez will come to fruition remains to be seen though, with Bassini also looking like he is keen to take over the reins at St Andrew’s. Either way, it looks like there could be fresh ownership at the club going forward into the next campaign.

The Verdict

Birmingham City fans will be delighted to see the interest in the club and to also see that there could soon be an end to their ownership issues at St Andrew’s.

The Blues have been struggling in the Championship and some of the side’s frustrations have been directed at the owners. Fans are fed up with the way the club is being run and it looks like there may finally be a refresh at the top on the horizon for the second tier outfit.

They’ll be hoping that any new owner could fare much better if they take over at the club, whether that be in the next few days or weeks. As long as they eventually get a deal done and start to run the club in a way that they are happy with, then the fans won’t mind who ends up in charge of the Blues.

Lopez and Bassini though look like they could lock horns to try and get a deal done – although these reports are suggesting that it is the former of the two who is closer to getting the deal over the line for Birmingham.