Surpring details of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish’s Birmingham City transfer snub emerge

Birmingham City wanted to take Jack Grealish on loan from Aston Villa in 2014 but were snubbed, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has become a star at Villa, a playmaker that is the beating heart of their team and a captain that leads by far more than just example.

However, his whole career has not been spent at Villa Park as he spent the 2013/14 campaign out on loan at League One side Notts County with Paul Lambert feeling he wasn’t ready for Premier League football at the time.

Grealish added five goals and seven assists during his time with the East Midlands club but it could’ve all been so different as a string of clubs tried to pinch him from them in the January window.

Among those it seems were Villa’s Second City rivals.

The Athletic has reported that Birmingham made an offer to take him on loan midway through the 2013/14 season with Lee Clark, the Blues boss at the time, keen to add him to his squad.

However, it is understood that the Grealish camp rejected that suggestion completely, while all other offers were also declined as he stayed on with Notts County.

His subsequent seasons with Villa has seen him torment the Blues, with his goal decisive in the most recent Second City derby – which was of course marred by the supporter running onto the pitch to attack the 25-year-old.

The Verdict

Given Grealish’s relationship with Birmingham and the club’s fanbase in recent years, this is a shocking revelation.

In some ways, you can’t blame Clark for trying to get the deal done when they were pushing for promotion but the ideal of the Villa skipper ever pulling on a Blues shirt seems mad.

Both sides will likely now be pleased that it was shut down but it may give the Villa Park faithful something to shout about.