Striker Billy Sharp's time at Sheffield United may be coming to an end as this campaign reaches its conclusion.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Sharp's future at Bramall Lane is under "severe doubt" as the Blades now prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The report goes on to reveal that a meeting regarding the striker's Blades future has gone ahead and did not go too well, meaning Sharp could move on when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Billy Sharp's future at Sheffield United?

Speaking to Football League World about Billy Sharp's situation, Carlton Palmer said: "Billy Sharp will go down as a legend at Sheffield United. He's had a fantastic career and has done fantastic things for Sheffield United.

"Sentiment, however, has to be put to one side. How much can he contribute on the pitch next season in the Premier League?

"So, we have to look at the facts of this season in the Championship - 3 goals in all competitions. So, apart from his leadership in the dressing room and the training ground, I now think he is surplus to requirements.

"It's up to Paul Heckingbottom to decide whether he tries to keep Billy on as part of his coaching staff. If he decides not, then I think his time done at United, because I'm sure he wants to play on as long as he can play and that won't be at the standard that Sheffield United will be at next year in the Premier League.

"So, whether this is a mistake or not, only time will tell but he'll be on a good salary, which they can put to the new players that they'll be looking to bring in."

What would be next for Sheffield United's Billy Sharp?

Sharp is 37 years old now but still possesses energy, desire and the intelligence that would warrant a move within the Championship.

The veteran forward may also be considering an alternative route and there could be scope for coaching opportunities to arise.

However, you get the feeling that there is still a lot of life in Sharp and it will be interesting to see if there will be much interest when the transfer window gets underway.

Not only does he still have ability and desire, his leadership could also prove invaluable elsewhere in the EFL.