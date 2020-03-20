Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Surely you could wait’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans aren’t happy with the club’s latest announcement

Published

38 mins ago

on

Leeds United have recently announced the information regarding the sale of memberships to their fans, in the midst of the country nearing a lockdown and the EFL’s suspension of all matches until the end of April.

The Whites are currently on a trail to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa as they currently hold a seven-point lead over the chasing pack from third and below, with their recent win over Huddersfield Town putting them back to the top of the table.

However, despite the euphoria of that Yorkshire Derby triumph, Leeds have been forced to put their promotion charge on hold after recent global events, meaning that the EFL have postponed all matches in the Championship up until the 30th April at the earliest.

While this means that the season will be extended further into the summer than usual, it hasn’t stopped the club from continuing their promotion of season ticket and membership renewals for next season, where there is no guarantee what division Bielsa’s men will be playing in.

The club’s membership renewal scheme has opened for next season, despite a lot more pressing issues at hand for the country, such as ensuring that households have enough resources stocked up for the coming weeks.

The club’s rather unfortunate timing to announce these membership plans has been picked up by the fans, who were fairly baffled at why the club thought now would be a good time to announce it…


