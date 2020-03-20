‘Surely you could wait’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans aren’t happy with the club’s latest announcement

Leeds United have recently announced the information regarding the sale of memberships to their fans, in the midst of the country nearing a lockdown and the EFL’s suspension of all matches until the end of April.

The Whites are currently on a trail to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa as they currently hold a seven-point lead over the chasing pack from third and below, with their recent win over Huddersfield Town putting them back to the top of the table.

However, despite the euphoria of that Yorkshire Derby triumph, Leeds have been forced to put their promotion charge on hold after recent global events, meaning that the EFL have postponed all matches in the Championship up until the 30th April at the earliest.

While this means that the season will be extended further into the summer than usual, it hasn’t stopped the club from continuing their promotion of season ticket and membership renewals for next season, where there is no guarantee what division Bielsa’s men will be playing in.

📰 #LUFC Memberships for the 2020/21 campaign are now available to purchase online, for existing Members looking to renew. #MyLeeds — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 20, 2020

The club’s membership renewal scheme has opened for next season, despite a lot more pressing issues at hand for the country, such as ensuring that households have enough resources stocked up for the coming weeks.

The club’s rather unfortunate timing to announce these membership plans has been picked up by the fans, who were fairly baffled at why the club thought now would be a good time to announce it…

Wow — Matty 🎮 (@mattyleeds18) March 20, 2020

Not now lads — Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) March 20, 2020



A lot of complaints here but you're going to pay it eventually so you may as well just pay it now when the club is more likely to have cashflow difficulties — Páudi H. (@paudi_lufc) March 20, 2020

Not the best of times to announce this in all honesty….😂 — Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) March 20, 2020

People may be losing their jobs !!

Surely you could wait until we know where we stand — Steve Loveday (@steve_loveday) March 20, 2020

Not now, Leeds — James Somers (@JSomers90) March 20, 2020

You do know what’s happening out there in the real world don’t you??? People not getting paid or reduced hours 🤦‍♀️ — Debbington (@DebsHLUFC) March 20, 2020

Poorly timed tweet…🙄 — Emma Holmes (@EmmaSmileHolmes) March 20, 2020

How about finish this season first? — Adam Wilkinson (@cllrawilkinson) March 20, 2020