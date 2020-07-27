‘Surely worth a punt’ – Sunderland ‘taking an interest’ in deal for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing former Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Graham’s four-year spell with the Lancashire-based club came to an end at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, as Blackburn finished 11th in the Championship table.

The experienced forward scored four goals this season for Tony Mowbray’s side, and will be hoping he can have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Sunderland. In meantime Parkinson is hoping to keep O’Nien on a new deal and taking an interest in Danny Graham. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2020

Sunderland will be hoping they can add some much-needed quality to their side, as they target promotion from League One next season.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the third-tier standings this term, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

But would Graham be a good addition to Phil Parkinson’s squad?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns

This could be an excellent piece of business for Sunderland to oversee this summer.

If I’m honest, I was surprised to see Graham on the way out of Blackburn. Of course, his career is coming to an end, but he’s a very useful player still and would be great for Sunderland in League One.

It’s a downgrade in terms of divisions, but for Graham, he’d be getting regular game time, which can’t be underestimated at his age.

He’d score goals for Sunderland and with a couple of prolific midfielders around him in the side, he’d be a great addition.

George Harbey

This could be a great signing for Sunderland.

Graham is obviously a very experienced forward who has scored goals at League One level and much higher up the footballing pyramid.

He’s at an age now where he is unable to cut it in the Championship, but he was excellent in League One a couple of seasons ago and it didn’t look like it was too gruelling for him at all – he really coped with the physical demands of the league particularly well.

Sunderland need that experienced focal point at the top end of the pitch, I feel, and Graham knows how to lead the line and bring others into play.

On a free transfer, it is surely worth a punt.

George Dagless

They need goals and Graham was still doing a decent job in the Championship.

He’s on a free and should have more than enough to find the net in League One, so it’s absolutely worth a look.

Sunderland want to find the right mix of youth and experience and I think Graham would help them with the latter whilst he still has something to offer for sure.