Watford are among a number of clubs who are interested in signing Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that, as well as Watford, Stoke City are also considering a move for the forward.

Charles has been with the Trotters since January 2022, when he arrived from Accrington Stanley. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the deadliest forwards in England’s third tier.

Last season, Charles scored 21 goals in all competitions, with 16 of those coming in League One.

Charles was crucial in helping Bolton reach the League One play-offs, and he added to his tally in the semi-final first leg against Barnsley. However, the Lancashire side was eventually beaten by the Tykes.

The forward has continued from where he left off last season by grabbing two goals in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town. It is that form that is seeing him linked with a move to a Championship side.

Would Dion Charles be a good signing for Watford?

While we wait to see how this plays out, FLW writers have shared their thoughts on Watford’s interest in the striker and stated whether they think it would be a good move for the player and club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It is no surprise that Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles has finally been linked with clubs higher up the football pyramid.

The forward impressed during his time at Accrington Stanley, and moving to the Trotters has taken his game up a level, and he has continued to impress.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the league, and given that many Championship clubs are looking to improve their attack, Charles being considered by them isn’t a shock.

Watford could be making a very smart move here by adding Charles to their ranks, as he is the type of striker that Valerian Ismael likes to have.

The Northern Irishman is good at being a focal point, leading the line on his own, and clearly has an eye for goal. The one concern would be that he isn’t established at Championship level, but with the right service, he could be a very shrewd signing for the Hornets.

Of course, Bolton will not want the player to leave this summer, but they will have a price in mind for him, and if that is met by Watford, then the Trotters may be forced into selling Charles in what remains of this window.

Ned Holmes

Signing a number nine has to be top of Watford's list of priorities and you can certainly see why Dion Charles is on their list.

The Bolton Wanderers striker has made a fast start to the new campaign, with two goals in three appearances, and found the net 21 times in total last term.

With Sory Kaba seemingly on his way to Birmingham City and not Vicarage Road, Charles represents a useful alternative and one with a high upside.

He's more than just a goalscorer, too. He has the physicality to occupy defenders and bring teammates into play, which is surely what Valerien Ismael is looking for.

If Ismael can help the 27-year-old make the step up to the Championship then he could thrive given the other attacking talent in the Hornets squad at the moment.

With two years left on his current contract, promotion-chasing Bolton will not want to let him leave and will have to be well compensated if they are to do so.