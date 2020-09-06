Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Surely someone has to be leaving’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 19-year-old

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to Le Parisien, Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain defender Loic Mbe Soh.

Mbe Soh has risen through the ranks at the Parc des Princes, and has made a total of three first-team appearances for the French giants during his time with the club.

The 19-year-old made one Ligue 1 appearance for Thomas Tuchel’s side last season, however his future with the club now looks uncertain.

PSG have been trying to tie Mbe Soh down to a new deal until 2024, however after negotiations broke down, a move away looks likely this summer.

Mbe Soh, who is under contract until 2021, has now emerged as a target for Forest, according to Le Parisien.

The report claims that Forest have made contract with PSG regarding Mbe Soh, and have reportedly tabled an offer for the defender.

Forest have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Tyler Blackett on a free transfer from Reading this summer, though Mbe Soh is undeniably a young talent with big potential.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to this speculation…


