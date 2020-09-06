‘Surely someone has to be leaving’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 19-year-old

According to Le Parisien, Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain defender Loic Mbe Soh.

Mbe Soh has risen through the ranks at the Parc des Princes, and has made a total of three first-team appearances for the French giants during his time with the club.

The 19-year-old made one Ligue 1 appearance for Thomas Tuchel’s side last season, however his future with the club now looks uncertain.

PSG have been trying to tie Mbe Soh down to a new deal until 2024, however after negotiations broke down, a move away looks likely this summer.

Mbe Soh, who is under contract until 2021, has now emerged as a target for Forest, according to Le Parisien.

The report claims that Forest have made contract with PSG regarding Mbe Soh, and have reportedly tabled an offer for the defender.

Forest have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Tyler Blackett on a free transfer from Reading this summer, though Mbe Soh is undeniably a young talent with big potential.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to this speculation…

Another CB? Surely someone has to be leaving — Ewan (@ewan1865) September 5, 2020

I’m sold. Captained the mighty #NFFC to 4 Champions Leagues and 6 Premierships. Not to mention other ‘minor’ trophies. Legend. Sign him up. #footballmanager @milesSI is NEVER wrong. #InMilesWeTrust — RichC (@RichTheRed252) September 5, 2020

He’d be a great prospect to snap up for free. Not at the elite end of the prospect spectrum but a guy who is highly thought of at PSG. — FI_Genesis 🇫🇷🚀⚽️🚀🇫🇷 (@FiGenesis) September 5, 2020

If he is any good now, Lamouchi will destroy that for him soon enough — Ash (@Forest_til_IDie) September 5, 2020

He’d be a class signing — . (@JoeSpen59631603) September 5, 2020

I’ll believe it when I see it — H (@1865_H) September 5, 2020

Worrall must be off — Andrew Chester (@Andrew_Chester) September 5, 2020

It’s not new players we need — ian (@ianfellrangers) September 6, 2020

Mbe Soh… Maybe not… — 🅰🅻🅴🆇 🅾🆃🆃🆆🅰🆈 (@Alex_NFFC) September 5, 2020