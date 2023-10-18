Highlights West Brom's decision to not sign Yann M'Vila makes sense given their abundance of midfield options and the player's declining form.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion made contact with Yann M’Vila over the summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

According to French Outlet RMC Sport, the midfielder was considered by the Baggies but ultimately the club opted not to sign the player.

The 33-year-old is currently without a club following his departure from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

The Frenchman spent three years with the club before leaving at the end of his current contract.

Sunderland also considered an approach for their former player, but he remains without a team for the moment.

Should West Brom have signed Yann M’Vila?

Carlos Corberan’s side are currently 11th in the Championship table and aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether M’Vila would have been a good addition to the Spaniard’s first team squad…

Declan Harte

Midfield is one of the areas where Corberan isn’t short of options, so it’s not too big of a surprise that West Brom turned down this opportunity.

The Baggies have the likes of Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Alex Mowatt to choose from, with John Swift also capable of playing in a deeper role.

M’Vila is not the player he once was, and would likely take up big wages that the club wouldn’t be able to afford.

The gamble on Tom Rogic that Albion took last year may have also weighed on their minds when turning down the 33-year-old.

Rogic arrived with a positive reputation after his years at Celtic but failed to live up to expectations, leading to his swift exit after just one year.

M’Vila could have gone in a very similar direction, so steering clear of the Frenchman made sense.

Given the financial situation at the Hawthorns, it also likely wouldn’t have made much sense to sign an aging midfielder like that, even as a free agent.

M’Vila would command significant wages relative to what the club can reasonably afford at the moment, so it wouldn’t have proven a worthwhile use of their resources either.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Ned Holmes

Given the financial position West Brom find themselves in, you have to think it would have been a strange move to sign 33-year-old Yann M'Vila in the summer window.

The Frenchman has an impressive CV and knows Carlos Corberan from his brief spell at Olympiacos but is in the twilight of his career now and is unlikely to have come too cheap - given he's been playing in European top divisions throughout his career.

Corberan has some strong players available to him in central midfield and you'd question whether M'Vila is a better option than the likes of Okay Yokuslu or Jayson Molumby.

We saw how hamstrung they were by tight budgets in the summer and spending what little money they did on the midfielder may well have proven a costly mistake.

The fact he remains a free agent months into the season is surely proof they made the right choice.