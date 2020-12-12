‘Surely our strongest team that?’ – Many Swansea City fans react to team news vs Cardiff

Swansea City will be hoping to continue their impressive Championship form when they travel to Cardiff City for the first South Wales derby of the campaign this afternoon.

Steve Cooper’s side missed the opportunity to climb into the top-two against Bournemouth in midweek, although the Swans have now suffered just one defeat in six matches, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

However, their first three points in the Welsh capital since November 2010 would see Swansea leapfrog both Watford and Bournemouth and climb up to second-place in the second-tier table.

Cooper has named his starting XI for the game in Cardiff, making three changes from the draw with the Cherries – with Marc Guehi, Jay Fulton, and Ryan Bennett all coming into the side.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Liberty Stadium faithful have been reacting to Cooper’s team news on Twitter.

Check the best below:

