Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Surely it’s time now’ – These Hull City fans discuss individual in wake of MK Dons defeat

Published

4 mins ago

on

It was a bad day for Hull City on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by MK Dons at the KCOM Stadium, dealing their promotion hopes fresh blow.

In a game that saw little in terms of clear chances, it was the visitors who would claim all three points thanks to Scott Fraser’s penalty ten minutes from time, after Greg Doherty was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Hull themselves were unable to find a breakthrough in what remained of the game, meaning they have now won just one of their last five league games, meaning they now only hold an automatic promotion on goal difference.

Did these 18 former Hull players ever score for the club at the KCOM Stadium?

1 of 18

1. Markus Henriksen

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Hull fans were far from pleased as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with manager Grant McCann coming in for a considerable amount of criticism.

Indeed, with the Tigers seemingly stuttering in their push for promotion, many of those supporters appeared clear in their desire for a change of manager, to help get the club back on track.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Surely it’s time now’ – These Hull City fans discuss individual in wake of MK Dons defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: