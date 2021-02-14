‘Surely it’s time now’ – These Hull City fans discuss individual in wake of MK Dons defeat

It was a bad day for Hull City on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by MK Dons at the KCOM Stadium, dealing their promotion hopes fresh blow.

In a game that saw little in terms of clear chances, it was the visitors who would claim all three points thanks to Scott Fraser’s penalty ten minutes from time, after Greg Doherty was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Hull themselves were unable to find a breakthrough in what remained of the game, meaning they have now won just one of their last five league games, meaning they now only hold an automatic promotion on goal difference.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Hull fans were far from pleased as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with manager Grant McCann coming in for a considerable amount of criticism.

Indeed, with the Tigers seemingly stuttering in their push for promotion, many of those supporters appeared clear in their desire for a change of manager, to help get the club back on track.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

McCant isn’t capable enough to adapt after teams have worked us out. That’s exactly why we’re in this league and the reason we will most likely end up in mid table. He’s gotta go! — Matt Ward (@matt_ward10) February 13, 2021

McCann needs to go, he’s only going to run us to the bottom — xRico14__ (@xRico14__) February 13, 2021

1 substitution for City. Woeful display by the team. McCann has to go TODAY. He has no plan B and never will do. Absolutely disgusting — 🎗steveleigh (@stevenleigh3) February 13, 2021

McCann out. Surely it’s time now. — Lewis Stanaway (@LewisStanaway) February 13, 2021

Get mccan out now before it’s too late, absolute 🤡 — jack (@jack_hcafc_) February 13, 2021

McCann out, this is awful. — tiger boy🎗️ (@tigerbo43346276) February 13, 2021

McCann being sacked now shouldn’t even be a conversation we’re having, because he shouldn’t even have the job after last seasons capitulation. Im a firm believer that if fans we’re in the KCOM towards the back end of last season, he’d have been sacked without a doubt #hcafc — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥 (@TheSquareDancer) February 13, 2021