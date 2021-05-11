Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He’s got to be involved in the play-offs’ – Many Sunderland fans urge Lee Johnson to make big selection call after fresh development

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland 22-year-old Josh Hawkes grabbed another goal yesterday to ensure the U23s qualified for the Premier League 2 second division play-offs, which has drawn an excited response among fans of the North East club. 

Hawkes joined the Black Cats from Hartlepool United in the summer and has turned heads with his first season in Sunderland colours – scoring 13 goals and adding six assists for the U23s this term.

He scooped the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for April yesterday but that wasn’t his only contribution of the day, as the striker played a key role in helping the U23s qualify for the second division play-offs.

Hawkes curled a 20-yard free kick into the bottom corner to give Sunderland the lead against Stoke City at the Academy of Light on Monday and though the Potters levelled not long after, the 1-1 draw was enough to secure their place in the play-offs.

They’ll now take on Stoke in the one-legged play-off semi-final, while Wolves and Crystal Palace will contest the other.

The 22-year-old forward looks set to play a key role in that for the Black Cats, while it seems many Sunderland supporters are keen to see him get a chance in the senior side soon.

His latest performance certainly seems to have drawn an excited response from fans of the North East club…


