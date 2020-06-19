‘Surely he has to start’ – Bilic faces West Brom player decision pre-Birmingham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Slaven Bilic has a decision now whether to start on-loan attacker Grady Diangana against Birmingham on Saturday.

The man on loan from West Ham had been injured up until lockdown after a blistering start to life at the Hawthorns, but should Bilic be throwing him straight into the think of it against Pep Clotet’s Blues?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views….

Alfie Burns

I think I probably would. He’s going to be chomping at the bit to get going again and be the difference for the Baggies in the Championship’s promotion race.

Look, we know just how good this guy is and he’s definitely got the quality to fire West Brom into the Premier League. Arguably, with him fit all season, West Brom might be even further ahead of Fulham in the promotion race.

He’s got that star quality and Bilic isn’t foolish enough to overlook that when he picks his starting XI tomorrow.

90 minutes for the forward might be a big ask, but when you consider the options West Brom have in a similar position, he might not have to play all those minutes.

It’s great to see him back and he’s going to make a big difference.

George Dagless

Surely he has to start.

He’s a quality player and though he obviously had to recover from injury, there’s been so much time between matches that he’ll be at the same level as everyone else.

They’re all going to be short of match fitness but their basic levels will be similar and with him back in training I would get him on that pitch.

He’s been excellent this season for the Baggies and keeping him on for the final games of the campaign is a great deal for them – it makes sense to use him as much as they can.

Jacob Potter

I’d definitely throw him straight back into the starting XI.

West Brom have lacked a player with a creative edge in their last two games in which they dropped crucial points in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

Diangana and Matheus Pereira can trouble any defence in the Championship when they’re at their best, and this break from competitive action could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Slaven Bilic’s side, as it’s given the opportunity for key players such as Diangana to get back up to speed after injury problems.

If the on-loan West Ham winger can hit the ground running, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Baggies beat Leeds United to the Championship title.

Diangana will be keen to make up for lost time, and I can see his return proving to be the difference between automatic promotion and a place in the play-offs.

His return couldn’t have come at a better time.