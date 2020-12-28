‘Surely can’t be sold’ – Nottingham Forest defender attracts transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aris Thessanoliki are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Nicholas Ioannou.

Ioannou joined Forest on a three-year deal from APOEL in September, but he has since found game time hard to come by.

The 25-year-old has featured four times under Chris Hughton, but hasn’t played since the end of October after he was sent off against Luton Town.

In his absence, Yuri Ribeiro has impressed at left-back and has become a key player for Hughton’s side, with Aris now said to be targeting Ioannou ahead of January, as per Cypriot media outlet Goal.

Should Forest keep the left-back at the City Ground, or should they let him depart? That’s what we have discussed, here…

Chris Thorpe

I think they should keep him for the time being – back up is needed for Ribeiro and that’s what Ioannou offers.

Obviously he hasn’t played as much football as he may have liked and as a result this link to Aris is being talked up – an easy link to make given the player’s links with that part of Europe.

He should stay put for now as I think he has a lot more to offer in a Forest shirt.

With games coming thick and fast over the winter period he is sure to get more minutes in the tank under Chris Hughton sooner or later.

Phil Spencer

Nicholas Ioannou surely can’t be sold.

The left back only completed a move to Nottingham Forest over the summer and has barely had a chance to impress.

Five appearances is not enough time to make a judgement on the player – especially when he’s come to England and is adapting to the game.

To sell him this early would be foolish as I strongly believe that he needs time to settle into life at the City Ground.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Ioannou’s time with Forest has been brief, reports linking him with a move away from the City Ground really don’t surprise me.

It appears that since being sent off against Luton back exactly two months ago, Chris Hughton has washed his hands with the left-back, who hasn’t been involved since.

And with the likes of Tyler Blackett and Gaetan Bong in their ranks, Ioannou leaving won’t be too much of a loss for the City Ground outfit, who’ve coped fine since he’s been axed from the squad, and not a transfer that’ll concern Hughton too much.