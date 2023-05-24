Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has claimed that Newcastle United's Eddie Howe "surely" has to be the 2022/23 Premier League manager of the season after securing a top four finish.

The former Newcastle player described the job Howe has done at St James' Park as an "incredible turnaround".

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United tenure

Howe took charge at Newcastle in November 2021 when Newcastle were languishing down in 19th place.

The English coach has spearheaded an impressive turnaround in his 18 months at the helm and on Monday, their draw with Leicester City confirmed that they'd be playing Champions League football next season.

Of course, Howe has been backed by Newcastle's very rich owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, but the money has been well spent - with a focus on gradually improving the squad rather than splashing out huge fees on star players.

Joey Barton's Eddie Howe message

The 45-year-old has received plenty of plaudits as a result of the impressive start to his St James' Park tenure.

Among those heaping praise on him are plenty of former Newcastle players. Toon legend Alan Shearer has made his admiration for him no secret and Barton is the latest to have his say.

He took to Twitter to suggest that Howe should be named the 2022/23 Premier League manager of the season and described what he'd done as an "incredible turnaround".

Barton spent four years with Newcastle, making 84 appearances in total, before leaving to join QPR in the summer of 2011.

Rovers have benefitted from his links with the North East club during his Memorial Stadium tenure.

Elliot Anderson played 21 times for Bristol Rovers in the 2021/22 campaign | Credit: REUTERS/Scott Heppell

The loan deal that brought Elliot Anderson was central to the Gas winning promotion from League Two in the 2021/22 campaign.

Anderson, who is now a part of Howe's first team squad at St James' Park, scored eight times and provided five assists in 21 League One appearances for Rovers.

That spell looks to have been really helpful to the 20-year-old's development and Barton will no doubt be hoping that will convince Newcastle to loan them more talented youngsters in the future.

It would be no surprise if he is on the phone to his former employer this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.