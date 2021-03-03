‘Surely an exciting thought for Baggies fans’ – Should West Brom consider EFL boss in the summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has suggested that Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is sure to be among the favourites if West Bromwich Albion consider a managerial change in the summer.

The 45-year-old is an ex-Albion player and taking caretaker charge of the Baggies in 2011 was his first step into management.

He’s impressed in various EFL roles since and has shocked many by leading Lincoln City to second in League One this term.

So, should he be on their radar to take charge in the summer?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think he’s worth considering.

Ultimately, though, the two sides could be in the same league next season and so it remains to be seen if he’d want to move or if he’d want to see what he can keep doing at Lincoln.

He’s once again shown at the Imps what a good coach he is and if they go up many sides will be interested in him.

Sam Allardyce might fancy a bash at the Championship with the Baggies and really get his teeth into it, though, and I don’t think that’s such a bad option either.

Time will tell.

Sam Rourke

He should certainly be on the radar.

Appleton is of course no stranger to West Brom, having been a player at the Hawthorns and taking charge of the club’s youth team for five years before coming in as a caretaker manager for the first-team.

He’ll have picked up a lot of experience since then and the job he’s doing currently at Lincoln City is seriously impressive, he’s got the Imps playing some attractive football that is subsequently translating to results with them battling for promotion from League One.

I think the Baggies are likely to drop back down the Championship next season and in truth, I can’t see Big Sam hanging around so some fresh impetus could be a good move.

A lot here would depend on how Appleton does with Lincoln come the end of the season, if he guides them to promotion he should stay there and continue the club’s legacy in the Championship.

But if not, Appleton may well be swayed by the opportunity of managing at a higher level and West Brom could be a great fit.

Ben Wignall

Appleton should definitely be under consideration to be the next in line following Sam Allardyce.

He knows the club like the back of his hand having been there as a player and a coach, and he would definitely be a popular choice amongst fans.

It’s taken a while for Appleton to establish himself as a manager after spells as Portsmouth and Blackburn earlier in his career didn’t exactly work out.

But his stint at Oxford was going well until he was headhunted for an assistant role at Leicester, and he could be about to take Lincoln into the Championship, which would be an amazing feat.

His attacking style of football plus his penchant for using lots of young players is surely an exciting thought for Baggies fans if he is being considered.