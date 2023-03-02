“Surely a no-brainer” – Derby County set to face decision involving David McGoldrick: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County will be looking to back up their recent victory over Cheltenham Town by securing a positive result in their showdown with Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature for the Rams at Pride Park is David McGoldrick.

Since securing a move to Derby last year, McGoldrick has produced a plethora of impressive attacking displays.

The 35-year-old will be full of confidence heading into Saturday’s game having netted his 18th goal of the season earlier this week.

Despite McGoldrick’s output, Derby have yet to make a decision regarding whether to offer him a new contract.

With the forward’s current deal set to expire this summer, there is a chance that he will become a free-agent following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Billy Mulley

McGoldrick has aged like fine wine and I have no doubts that he would be able to step up to the Championship once again and make a good impact.

Yes, he is in the latter stages of his career and cannot keep going on forever but his scoring rate in League One and general performances have suggested that he could ply his trade in the higher division once again.

Like any club who wins promotion from the third-tier, they will likely look to bolster their attacking options, but ultimately, I do not see there being a need to ‘upgrade’ on McGoldrick.

He reminds of Cameron Jerome in the sense that he can still perform to a very high level and his influence will be massive in avoiding the Championship drop.

Ned Holmes

Derby need to get a long-term successor for McGoldrick in place but I do think he can still be effective in the Championship if they make it there in the summer.

The forward is thriving in League One for the Rams and seems to be loving playing under Paul Warne.

I don’t expect him to dominate the way he has this term but he will still be a really useful option to have.

Derby should be signing a long-term successor for McGoldrick anyway this summer but that becomes all the more important if they’re promoted.

He will still be an asset but it’s hard to see him being quite as effective if they go up, which will be something that Warne needs to assess.

Josh Cole

If Derby secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year, they may not need to upgrade on McGoldrick as he possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

During his career to date, the former Sheffield United man has provided 111 direct goal contributions in 341 second-tier appearances.

Although he is now a veteran, McGoldrick’s excellent performances this season suggest that he will be more than capable of playing a key role for the Rams next season.

While Warne will need to draft in some fresh faces to prepare his side for life in the Championship, handing McGoldrick a new deal instead of trying to replace him is surely a no-brainer for the Derby boss.