This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley hold an option-to-buy clause in their loan agreement for Jordan Beyer.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s sporting director Roland Virkus has told German outlet Kicker that it will cost €15 million for the Clarets to sign the defender on a permanent basis.

Should Burnley sign Jordan Beyer on a permanent basis?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this would be a good deal for Vincent Kompany’s side…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I'm really not sure about this one.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed that one club source felt the option to buy included in Beyer's deal was "unrealistic" and at €15 million you can kind of see their point.

On the other hand, the selling club will want a few reflective of not only Beyer's ability now, but his potential, too.

Of course, Burnley will have Premier League finances to spend, but they will still need to be shrewd with their investments.

Given they are going to lose Taylor Harwood-Bellis, unless they can get him back on loan again, I'd be inclined to pick up this option and just hope Beyer does well in the top flight, develops and increases his value.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Beyer has made an incredibly positive impact for Burnley during his loan spell this season, signing him on a permanent deal is surely a no-brainer for the Championship leaders.

In the 28 league games that Beyer has participated in this season, he has made two tackles and 2.1 clearances per fixture and has also recorded an impressive pass success rate of 91.6% (as per WhoScored).

While the Premier League represents a significant step-up in terms of quality, there is no reason why the defender cannot eventually adapt to life in this division.

By learning from the guidance of Vincent Kompany, Beyer is likely to continue to make strides in terms of his development over the coming seasons.

Declan Harte

Beyer’s importance to the team this season means it is surely just a matter of time before Burnley pull the trigger on this deal.

A fee of €15 million is a decent chunk which does require deep contemplation, but Beyer has proven himself adept at what Kompany needs from a centre back.

His partnership with Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been key to Burnley’s success in the Championship, so reuniting the pair in the Premier League should be high on the Belgian’s agenda this summer.

Keeping that continuity in the side between campaigns could be crucial to the club making a smooth transition to life back in the Premier League.