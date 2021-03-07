‘Sure he’s a nice lad but…’ – These Birmingham fans take aim at player following Barnsley defeat

After a few good results in recent weeks, Birmingham City were dragged back into the relegation dogfight with a 1-0 defeat against high-flying Barnsley.

The Tykes made it seven wins in a row and leaped into the Championship play off spots thanks to a second half thunderbolt from USA international Daryl Dike.

It ended up being a pretty dominant performance from the home side, who had 12 shots compared to Birmingham’s three – none of those were on target for Aitor Karanka’s side.

The Spaniard went very attacking in the second half, with the likes of Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sanchez and Sam Cosgrove coming on to try and change the game, but nothing worked and they travelled back to the Midlands with no points.

To match up with Barnsley’s intense pressing 3-4-3 system, Karanka changed his formation from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2, but he also made some personnel changes as well.

Out came Maxime Colin – thought to be one of Birmingham’s top players – and he was replaced by Southampton loanee Yan Valery, who was making just his second start for the club.

And it’s safe to say the Frenchman did not make the impact that was intended – in-fact he was floored before Barnsley struck their winning goal as captain Harlee Dean accidentally struck the ball in his face.

After the defeat, Valery was brought out to do Birmingham’s press run, but that seemed to infuriate some Blues fans, who took to Twitter to bash his performance in the loss.

@yan_valery Let us know if you want dropping back to Southampton, won't even charge you for the petrol out of the money u steal form the club every week — Sam Harrison (@SHarrison94) March 6, 2021

A loan player who can't cope with a ball in the face is not the character for a Blues relegation battle… — Danny Darko (@BluenoseDanny) March 6, 2021

Not the best player to interview after that performance — Thomas 🇪🇺 (@Bcfcthomas) March 6, 2021

A pointless interview with a pointless signing . Sure he’s a nice lad but meh. — Mark Baga Jones (@baga2265) March 6, 2021

Poor lad, being rolled out for an interview after that. — Barbs (@barbs_paul) March 6, 2021

This guy should never be picked ahead of Colin. — WS1875 (@Wazastar) March 6, 2021

He's useless though. Dacres-cogley was better as back up — Jim Condon! (@Jimismyname) March 6, 2021

get him gone as well, pathetic — AndyBav (@oftenpartizan) March 6, 2021