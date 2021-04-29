Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Supposed to be looking forward’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to links with Sheffield Wednesday man

Published

6 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town could be set to reunite with Jordan Rhodes in a bid to solve their goalscoring woes this summer.

Ipswich look set to end the season in mid-table having gone winless in their last six games, failing to score a single goal in that time.

The Tractor Boys have only scored 41 goals in 43 games in League One this season, and they will look to add firepower to the squad this summer.

Football League World understand that Paul Cook is eyeing up a move for Jordan Rhodes, however it’s Huddersfield who are still leading the race for the forward.

Rhodes came through the ranks at Ipswich after moving to the club from Barnsley as a youngster, but made only 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring one goal.

He moved to Huddersfield in 2009, scoring an incredible 86 goals in 147 appearances for the Terriers.

He’s now at Sheffield Wednesday and has scored seven goals in 34 league games this season, and with his contract up in the summer, he could be available to sign on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Rhodes…


