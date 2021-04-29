‘Supposed to be looking forward’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to links with Sheffield Wednesday man

Ipswich Town could be set to reunite with Jordan Rhodes in a bid to solve their goalscoring woes this summer.

Ipswich look set to end the season in mid-table having gone winless in their last six games, failing to score a single goal in that time.

The Tractor Boys have only scored 41 goals in 43 games in League One this season, and they will look to add firepower to the squad this summer.

Football League World understand that Paul Cook is eyeing up a move for Jordan Rhodes, however it’s Huddersfield who are still leading the race for the forward.

Rhodes came through the ranks at Ipswich after moving to the club from Barnsley as a youngster, but made only 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring one goal.

He moved to Huddersfield in 2009, scoring an incredible 86 goals in 147 appearances for the Terriers.

He’s now at Sheffield Wednesday and has scored seven goals in 34 league games this season, and with his contract up in the summer, he could be available to sign on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Rhodes…

Jordan Rhodes….. Not for me #itfc — Martyn 👉🏻😐👈🏻 (@Martyn1988) April 29, 2021

Or me, I want players on the way up, not down. #itfc — Rob Horton (@Horty86) April 29, 2021

Been stealing a living on goals he’s not scored for years — Scott Fisher (@ScientistScott) April 29, 2021

Thought we were supposed to be looking forward as a club 🤦‍♂️ — Charlie Wills (@CharlieWillsD) April 29, 2021

Me neither. Need reliable goals — Darren Cooper (@ITFC_1978) April 29, 2021

I hope not, kind of want us to break from the past and look at players who haven’t played for us before. Piggot and Oliver have both scored more goals this season than Rhodes and both can play 1 up front too. — Sam Chapman (@SamChapman76) April 29, 2021

bring rhodes back where he belongs 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/iMOWV6YasG — jake 🇺🇸 (@jt_itfc) April 28, 2021

Season hasn’t even ended and we’ve Drogba and Rhodes up front next season . Problem is Cook only plays one up front 🤷‍♂️👀🍻😜😂#itfc — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) April 28, 2021

This is my only concern, finishing ability not in question, workmate on the other hand? Even in his pomp at Huddersfield and Blackburn, for me, he didn't work hard enough, PC won't have that! — Wayne Joshua (@waynejoshua1976) April 28, 2021