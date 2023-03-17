This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been touted as a potential replacement for Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

The Guardian reported yesterday that the Eagles may turn to Kompany if Vieira is sacked.

The Premier League club announced this morning that they'd parted ways with the Frenchman but would the Belgian be a good replacement? And should Burnley be worried?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

George Dagless

If I'm a Burnley fan I'm not too worried by this news to be honest.

Burnley are going to be a Premier League side next season and I think Kompany knows right now that the job he has got in front of him at Turf Moor is actually a more appealing one than at Palace in terms of the rest of this year.

I think Palace have enough to stay up and I do think they will stay up but, even so, there is risk attached with that job at the moment and come the end of the season there is a chance that they will be a Championship side.

Barring a Devon Loch-type collapse, Burnley are going to be in the top flight next season and I think the Belgian will be more than happy to complete the job with the club this season and take them back up for 23/24.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Firstly, from Palace's perspective, it would be a great appointment.

Vincent Kompany has done incredibly well at Burnley this season and is undoubtedly deserving of a Premier League job.

He is an up-and-coming coach with a defined style of play and so could work well at Crystal Palace.

However, I don't think Burnley have anything to worry about.

Palace isn't a big enough step up for Kompany to just ditch the brilliant foundation he has built at Burnley, and so in my opinion, Clarets supporters should not be worried.

Ned Holmes

This wouldn't be the right time to turn to Vincent Kompany and I don't think Burnley have to be worried about the Belgian jumping ship.

There is no denying what an impressive job Kompany has done at Turf Moor but taking charge of Crystal Palace in a relegation battle would be a different challenge entirely.

The former Manchester City captain had a full summer as Clarets boss and has one of the best squads in the Championship after getting to lead the rebuild over the past two windows.

It would be a risk to turn to Kompany now as there is certainly no guarantee he'd be able to come in and turn results around quickly at Selhurst Park, which is what they need.