Birmingham City

‘Supporters believe in you’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to player’s latest recognition

Published

11 mins ago

on

Many Birmingham City fans have reacted to the news that Scott Hogan has been awarded the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February.

Hogan’s arrival at St Andrew’s from local rivals Aston Villa in the January transfer window has arguably been one of the best signings this season by a club in the Championship.

Whilst Birmingham’s form has vastly improved since Hogan’s arrival, the striker himself has turned his season around after a poor spell with Stoke City during the first six months of the season.

Starting the month of February, Hogan netted in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, before two more goals against Bristol City and Barnsley in the following two games.

A blank against his former club Brentford followed, before a superb performance against Sheffield Wednesday, where Hogan netted one and assisted one.

Hogan failed to score against Millwall, but he did end the month with a brace, netting in the 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

In total, Hogan scored six goals and assisted one in his eight games over the month – a superb effort which has landed him February’s top award.

Following the news of Hogan’s award, Blues fans took to Twitter to share their feelings:


