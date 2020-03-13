‘Supporters believe in you’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to player’s latest recognition

Many Birmingham City fans have reacted to the news that Scott Hogan has been awarded the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February.

Hogan’s arrival at St Andrew’s from local rivals Aston Villa in the January transfer window has arguably been one of the best signings this season by a club in the Championship.

Whilst Birmingham’s form has vastly improved since Hogan’s arrival, the striker himself has turned his season around after a poor spell with Stoke City during the first six months of the season.

Thank you to everyone for welcoming me so well. Thanks to players and staff for believing in me. 🙌🏼⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fmed96wTF5 — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) March 13, 2020

Starting the month of February, Hogan netted in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, before two more goals against Bristol City and Barnsley in the following two games.

A blank against his former club Brentford followed, before a superb performance against Sheffield Wednesday, where Hogan netted one and assisted one.

Hogan failed to score against Millwall, but he did end the month with a brace, netting in the 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

In total, Hogan scored six goals and assisted one in his eight games over the month – a superb effort which has landed him February’s top award.

Following the news of Hogan’s award, Blues fans took to Twitter to share their feelings:

Look at the difference in respect that you have from one club to the other. Regardless of what went on in the past, follow what other have done and join us. Take a look at what Ridgewell, Phillips, Craig/Gary Gardner and Fahey have all said after making the jump across city KRO — Andrew Purcell (@Andrew_purcell) March 13, 2020

Supporters believe in you too mate KRO. — Tony Maddams (@TonyMaddams) March 13, 2020

Fully deserved. Glad that you have got your confidence back. The supporters took to you straight away and are fully behind you. KRO! — Phil the Fluter (@MrBlueSkyFluter) March 13, 2020

KRO, congrats — Ian Brown (@ianbrown1875) March 13, 2020

Congratulations, KRO — Sez (@sezzabluenose72) March 13, 2020

Well done Scott well deserved. KRO 🔵⚪️ — Craig Bcfc (@Craigturner67uk) March 13, 2020

Nice one Scotty mate, really hope we sign you up before the seasons end build for next season around you — Chris Mullins (@CBMullins83) March 13, 2020