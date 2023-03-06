“Supporters are not confident” – Charlton Athletic, Oxford United manager saga: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oxford United have been linked with Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden.

There are contrasting reports about whether an official approach has been made but PA’s Nick Mashiter has claimed that Holden is on Oxford’s radar as they look for a permanent replacement for Karl Robinson.

The 43-year-old is only under contract until the end of the season with the Addicks, something the League One club will be keen to sort out soon, but should they be concerned? And would it be a smart move from the U’s?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Supporters are not confident that Holden will be at the club next season due to his contract situation anyway, the current mindset is a skeptical one, so it would not be too much of a surprise or worry if he did depart now with the main worry being that the summer window, pre-season and first half of next season is compromised by underinvestment and cost-cutting with the club currently up for sale.

Holden has shown promising signs since replacing Ben Garner and has built a relationship with supporters, but he is still a very unproven manager in the EFL and probably is not someone who excites the Oxford United home faithful at this stage.

Whether Holden goes to Oxford now or not, there is a concern that Anthony Hayes, current first team coach, will be running a side with a large contingent of youth players at the start of next season in League One due to off-pitch uncertainty.

Having said that, it would be a blow to lose Holden now, despite having next to nothing to play for.

Ned Holmes

As long as Dean Holden’s contract situation remains the way it is, any potential interest from elsewhere will be a concern for Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks have lost the momentum they had found early in his tenure but you do still feel like he’s earned the chance to take them forward beyond this season.

The immediate impact he had and way he galvanised the dressing room would make him a good fit for Oxford United as that seems to be exactly what they’re looking for.

He could be just what they need to help them avoid relegation from League One and by offering him a long-term commitment, you have to think they’ll have a chance of tempting him away.

The way things have gone at Charlton in recent weeks – there has been a serious drop off – that might not actually be the worst thing in the world for them.

Sam Rourke

For Oxford United, I think this would be a real coup.

However, I’d be very surprised to see Dean Holden jump ship so early into his tenure at Charlton Athletic, even with all the noise going on off the pitch at the club.

Despite a promising start, Holden has struggled to formulate any form of consistency in recent weeks with them now having lost four out of their last six.

For Holden, he may be tempted by the lure of a long-term project at the Kassam Stadium albeit with a relegation battle to kick off proceedings with the U’s languishing in the lower echelons of League One.

Overall though for Oxford, I could see this being an intriguing appointment – there is a talented bunch of players at the club that just need steering in the right direction and Holden’s man management skills are arguably one of his strongest assets.