‘Supply and demand’ – These Leeds United fans react to key Blackburn Rovers update

Leeds United have been allocated a whopping 7,700 for their tickets for their Sky Bet Championship encounter with Blackburn Rovers.

The West Yorkshire club have built up a reputation over the years of having a phenomenal fanbase that will follow them up and down the country in extremely large numbers.

Leeds have had superb attendances on the road during the 2019/2020 season, selling out away ends across the country. Even with Blackburn charging an adult £40 to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United, it will be expected that Leeds will sell the entire allocation of tickets.

The West Yorkshire side have come under scrutiny themselves for possessing one of the most expensive tickets in the Sky Bet Championship with many away fans criticising them.

Leeds United are sat in the top two of the Sky Bet Championship and are close to a return to the Premier League, that will attract supporters in their droves.

📅 #LUFC have been allocated 7,700 tickets for our clash against @Rovers, with adults priced at £40. Tickets on sale from 10:30am on Monday — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 6, 2020

The pricing of tickets has caused controversy on Twitter with Leeds fans both for and against the pricing of the fixture. Here are some of the best reactions…

Another home match for us #mot — Dan Wilkinson (@DanWilkinson5) March 6, 2020

To all the teams who tell us we’d never sell out an allocation at £40 a ticket watch us — Sean Hunter (@Seanrh11) March 6, 2020

That’s Blackburn making £300,000 out of Leeds fans 💸💸💸 other championship clubs have missed out this season — ⚪️ LUFC Chat ⚪️ 💙💛 (@LufcChat) March 6, 2020

£40 😂😂😂 serves us right for charging everyone else so much — Robert James (@Robertkas86) March 6, 2020

It could be £20 or £30, everywhere we go, £40 or £50 – Leeds will sell them all, Leeds will sell them all 😂😂 — Rob Harvey (@RobHarv140656) March 6, 2020

Football is a business and it's supply and demand. Blackburn know we will sell out and want to make money. While it is frustrating for many its life and you can't blame them. — mightywhites#lufc💙💛 (@Bishop_Heahmund) March 6, 2020

£40, their last chance to cash in on our amazing away following before we're gone. — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) March 6, 2020