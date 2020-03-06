Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Supply and demand’ – These Leeds United fans react to key Blackburn Rovers update

Published

58 mins ago

on

Leeds United have been allocated a whopping 7,700 for their tickets for their Sky Bet Championship encounter with Blackburn Rovers.

The West Yorkshire club have built up a reputation over the years of having a phenomenal fanbase that will follow them up and down the country in extremely large numbers.

Leeds have had superb attendances on the road during the 2019/2020 season, selling out away ends across the country. Even with Blackburn charging an adult £40 to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United, it will be expected that Leeds will sell the entire allocation of tickets.

The West Yorkshire side have come under scrutiny themselves for possessing one of the most expensive tickets in the Sky Bet Championship with many away fans criticising them.

Leeds United are sat in the top two of the Sky Bet Championship and are close to a return to the Premier League, that will attract supporters in their droves.

The pricing of tickets has caused controversy on Twitter with Leeds fans both for and against the pricing of the fixture. Here are some of the best reactions…


