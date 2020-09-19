Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

'Superstar' – Plenty of Cardiff City fans pile praise on impressive individual

Published

3 mins ago

on

Cardiff City comfortably defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday thanks to a brace from Welsh forward Kieffer Moore.

The goals were his first for the club and comfortably secured the three points for the Bluebirds, which in turn were the club’s first points of the campaign.

It’s a big result for the Welsh side and Neil Harris who had got off to a sticky start to the campaign having been knocked out of the EFL Cup to Northampton Town, before losing their first game of the Championship season to Sheffield Wednesday.

Hopes are now high around the football club that Moore could be the man to score goals for Cardiff on a regular basis, something they lacked throughout the last campaign.

Here’s how Cardiff supporters have reacted to the striker after netting a brace in the victory over Forest on Saturday…

