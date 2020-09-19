‘Superstar’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans pile praise on impressive individual

Cardiff City comfortably defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday thanks to a brace from Welsh forward Kieffer Moore.

The goals were his first for the club and comfortably secured the three points for the Bluebirds, which in turn were the club’s first points of the campaign.

It’s a big result for the Welsh side and Neil Harris who had got off to a sticky start to the campaign having been knocked out of the EFL Cup to Northampton Town, before losing their first game of the Championship season to Sheffield Wednesday.

Hopes are now high around the football club that Moore could be the man to score goals for Cardiff on a regular basis, something they lacked throughout the last campaign.

Here’s how Cardiff supporters have reacted to the striker after netting a brace in the victory over Forest on Saturday…

Finally a striker who may score more than 15 goals — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) September 19, 2020

Can’t remember the last time a starting striker scored 2 or more goals in a game — . (@ben_fuge) September 19, 2020

One Moore to get his hat-trick 💙💙 — cardiff city Fans (@FansCardiff) September 19, 2020

Kieffer Moore proving to be a fab signing for Cardiff #ccfc — Luke @ DissectTheGame (@DissectTheGame) September 19, 2020

Kieffer Moore for Ballon D'or #CCFC — Lloyd Jones (@LloydJones1882) September 19, 2020

Kieffer Moore, cult superstar. — Cennydd (@Cennyddball) September 19, 2020

Finally got a striker who knows where the back of the net is. Kieffer Moore for Ballon d’Or #CCFC https://t.co/GFwKGfc8SV — Jordan Quaite (@JordanQuaite) September 19, 2020