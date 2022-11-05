Supercomputer reveals the probability of Sunderland being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Sunderland have a 5% chance of being promoted to the Premier League this season, according to FiveThirtyEight‘s prediction model.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive return to the Championship and sit 12th after 18 games despite having to deal with more than their fair share of adversity.

Alex Neil, who had finally taken the Black Cats out of League One, jumped ship in August to join division rivals Stoke City – though Tony Mowbray was quickly drafted in as his replacement.

Mowbray would soon be without the only two strikers in his squad, Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, due to injury issues but Sunderland have continued to pick up some eye-catching results and harbour hopes of a top-six finish in 2022/23 and perhaps even more than that.

However, according to FiveThirtyEight‘s Championship prediction model, the Black Cats only have a 5% chance of being promoted to the Premier League this season. That’s level with Coventry City as the joint-15th highest and joint-ninth lowest in the division.

Burnley (59%), Sheffield United (50%), Watford (38%), and Norwich City (31%) are the four sides with the highest probability of getting promoted this term.

FiveThirtyEight‘s Championship prediction model, which is based on an adapted version of ESPN’s Soccer Power Index and includes data from more than 550,000 matches going back to 1888, has also indicated that Sunderland have an 11% chance of reaching the play-offs in 2022/23. That’s the joint 14th-highest and joint-10th lowest in the division alongside West Bromwich Albion.

The forecast also predicts Sunderland have a <1% chance of winning the Championship and a 9% chance of being relegated, which is the joint-10th highest and joint-15th lowest with West Brom.

Huddersfield Town (50%), Rotherham United (46%), Hull City (44%), and Wigan Athletic (34%) are the four sides with the highest probability of getting relegated this term.

Sunderland will hope to boost their promotion hopes today when they take on Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light. A win could help them cut the gap between them and the play-off places, which currently stands at five points.