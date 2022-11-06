Supercomputer reveals the probability of Sheffield United being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Despite going through an October blip, Sheffield United look to be back on course for their target of automatic promotion from the Championship in the 2022-23 season.

That was of course the aim when they were initially relegated from the Premier League in 2021, but the Slavisa Jokanovic experiment failed to take off, so it was up to Paul Heckingbottom to be appointed as permanent head coach to try and achieve it.

Despite not being the popular choice with supporters, ‘Hecky’ guided the Blades to the play-offs last season, only to run into Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals, who dispatched them via penalties to consign United to a second straight campaign in the second tier.

The loan market was used again over the summer and after two months of the season and going into the first international break in September, United were on a nine-match unbeaten run and sat atop the table.

Things started to go downhill in October though, as injuries stacked up and just three points out of a possible 18 were taken until they put things right against West Brom last weekend.

That was followed with a narrow success over Bristol City and in what was a real statement success on Saturday, the Blades put Burnley to the sword by hammering the Clarets 5-2 at Bramall Lane.

Where does that result leave the Supercomputer guessing where United will finish the season though?

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Blades are now the favourites to be promoted following their demolition of Vincent Kompany’s side, with a 67 per cent chance of going up via any method, whether that be as champions, runners-up or through the play-offs.

They lead Burnley and Norwich in that department with 48 and 33 per cent chance respectively, and when it comes to winning the Championship outright, they also rank the favourites with a 41 per cent chance.

When it comes to making the play-offs, the Supercomputer gives United a 29 per cent chance, which is fourth out of all the league clubs – the fact they are statistically more likely to win the title than finish from third to sixth speaks volumes.

The three-goal success over Burnley has definitely swung things, and with two games to play before the Clarets do battle with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, United could go into the break for the FIFA World Cup as the team to chase.