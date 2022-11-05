Supercomputer reveals the probability of Reading FC being relegated this season – Do you agree?

Reading will be desperately disappointed with their 2-1 defeat against Preston North End last night – a result that leaves them vulnerable going into their final two games before the international break.

At this stage, they have a 12% chance of being relegated, according to FiveThirtyEight, which is a big boost for them but many will feel they have a much bigger chance of going down than that.

And you can understand why many pundits tipped the Royals to go down before the start of the season.

20 quiz questions about some of Reading FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is Reading’s biggest ever win on record? 8-2 9-2 10-2 11-2

Taking a look back to last term, they would have been in League One by now if it wasn’t for Derby County’s 21-point deduction, with the Berkshire outfit failing to perform up to par for much of the 2021/22 campaign.

Although many of their supporters would blame most of their performances on former boss Veljko Paunovic, they will also acknowledge that some of their displays under Paul Ince towards the latter stages of the season were also unacceptable.

Overseeing a 4-1 defeat against Blackpool, a 4-0 loss against Nottingham Forest and a poor 3-0 defeat at Hull City, the former England international wasn’t blameless and this is why some people were surprised to see him appointed on a permanent basis in the summer.

Spending more than eight years out of management before jumping back into the game with the Royals, both insiders and outsiders were sceptical of this appointment and it’s not as if he has an easy task on his hands.

Many former key players including John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota left in the summer along with several others, forcing the club to rebuild within a strict EFL business plan following their breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

In fairness to Head of Football Mark Bowen and Ince, they did extremely well with the restrictions they faced, though these rules are preventing the club from bringing another player in unless one leaves.

That’s a real problem when you consider the fact the Royals have suffered with injuries in recent years, further affecting their depth.

The players they have managed to bring in though have made a decent contribution to the cause and have gelled together extremely well.

That has been key to a respectable start to the season, although there’s plenty of time left in the season and with no club in the division looking doomed just yet.

That will concern the Berkshire side – but they just need to focus on themselves. They are more than halfway to the 50-point mark with less than half of their league games played, so that’s one promising bit of news for them.

But there are a lot of factors counting against them and they can be their own worst enemy at times, with their attacking displays against Luton Town and Preston falling short of what’s required, so you have to say that 12% figure is a bit too low.