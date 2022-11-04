Supercomputer reveals the probability of Preston North End being promoted this season – Do you agree?

After 19 games of the Championship season, Preston North End are quietly going about their business – even though there is fan unrest from some sections regarding off-field matters.

The Lilywhites improved in the second half of last season under Ryan Lowe, who replaced Frankie McAvoy in the dugout, but he wasn’t able to splash out in the summer as it was a case of bringing in young loan players and free transfers – except for the permanent addition of Freddie Woodman for a fee.

Following their 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Tuesday night, which followed a last-minute success over Middlesbrough at the weekend, North End sat in eighth position in the Championship when all the fixtures from the game-week were played, and just one point off the play-off spots – which they will move in to if they defeat Reading.

20 quiz questions about some of Preston North End’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is PNE's record scoreline? 20-0 22-0 24-0 26-0

But how do their actual chances of promotion rate according to the trustworthy Supercomputer?

Well, the numbers have been crunched and when it comes to outright promotion, per FiveThirtyEight, North End have a seven per cent chance of making it to the Premier League at the end of the season for the very first time.

That puts them joint-11th with Middlesbrough, who are all the way down in 19th position currently, which shows that PNE’s underlying data perhaps has them overachieving from what they have been showing.

In terms of actually winning the title, which of course is still a possibility, then the Supercomputer believes PNE have less than one per cent chance of that, so we may as well rule out a title charge in the second half of the season for Lowe’s side.

And when it comes to making the end of season play-offs, again PNE fall just short as they rank 10th in the Championship for those odds, with a 16 per cent chance of finishing the season in the top six.

The numbers suggest that the Lilywhites will have to improve their attacking output significantly in the second half of the campaign to increase their odds of promotion, as even with some of their victories they have been hanging on right at the death.