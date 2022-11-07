Supercomputer reveals the probability of Port Vale being relegated this season – Do you agree?

Port Vale will be desperate to remain afloat in League One following their promotion earlier this year.

Having less time than Forest Green Rovers, Exeter City and Bristol City to prepare for the new season because of the fact they were promoted via the play-offs during the latter stage of May.

The former three sides had around a month more to prepare for the summer transfer window – a window that can play a keep part in keeping a recently promoted side in a division considering how much clubs need to strengthen.

Still able to make 13 signings during the transfer window though despite the limited amount of time they had between the play-off final and the end of the summer window though, they managed to pull off some impressive deals and made full use of the loan market.

And in the end, their use of this market could be crucial to their survival with Thierry Small highly rated at Southampton and Dennis Politic likely to be a real asset considering the amount of EFL experience he has under his belt from his time at Bolton Wanderers.

Some would argue their capture of Will Forrester on a permanent basis was a real coup though, especially when considering how highly regarded he was at former club Stoke City.

And in fairness to the whole team, they have made an exceptional start to this campaign, currently sitting in 10th position and claiming 23 points from 17 games.

This strong start has allowed them to pull nine points clear of the drop zone at this point, something that will be a big boost considering four teams will be relegated from the third tier once more.

They do have some difficult games coming up, playing Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday away from home before 2022 comes to an end.

But the fact they have claimed an away victory against Derby County, won against Cambridge United and secured a respectable draw at Adams Park against last season’s play-off finalists Wycombe Wanderers should give them plenty of confidence going forward.

FiveThirtyEight believe Darrell Clarke’s men currently have a 10% chance of being relegated at the end of the season, though some of the third-tier side’s more cautious supporters believe that percentage should be higher considering they are only a recently promoted side.

The CV of Clarke shouldn’t be overlooked though, keeping Bristol Rovers up in the same division in 2017 after achieving back-to-back promotions with the Gas.

And the likes of Morecambe, Forest Green and Burton Albion look to be in real trouble at this point, so they should be cautiously optimistic about remaining in the third tier beyond this term.