Supercomputer reveals the probability of Oxford United being relegated this season – Do you agree?

It has not been an ideal start to the new League One season for Oxford United.

The U’s were in contention for a play-off place with Karl Robinson last season, but currently find themselves 17th in the table following their draw at home last weekend to Fleetwood Town.

The gap to the bottom four is only five points as a consequence of this result, with the relegation zone looming much larger than supporters would prefer given how the team has fared in recent seasons.

But is the club actually in danger of slipping into a battle for their survival in the third tier?

Using fivethirtyeight’s model as a guidance, the answer is a pretty firm no.

The website uses a scientific model that is based on a large database of advanced in-game statistics, which can be used to determine how good a team really is without the noise of results.

Because, while results are everything, they don’t actually tell the whole story.

As far as Oxford are concerned, their results this season do not match with how they have performed.

The site gives the U’s only a four per cent chance of suffering the drop into League Two this season, and rates the team higher than their 17th place suggests.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Oxford United players play for now?

1 of 24 Emiliano Martínez? QPR Wolves Aston Villa West Brom

The team has been given a Soccer Power Index (SPI) rating of 26.2, which is much closer to the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers than it is the bottom echelons of the table.

The club has been given a greater chance of reaching a play-off place this season, albeit with a meagre 11 per cent chance of a top six finish.

So while Robinson has struggled to emulate the same results as in previous campaigns, there is still plenty to suggest that Oxford will be safe this year and that the quality of the side isn’t as low as their position in the table may suggest.

Perhaps this points to a more promising second half of the season to come.