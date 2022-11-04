Supercomputer reveals the probability of Norwich City being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Norwich City are seeking promotion straight back into the Premier League following relegation last season.

The Canaries have been in strong pursuit of a top flight spot in recent years, earning promotion from the Championship twice in their last two campaigns in the division.

However, both times the club was met with a swift return to the second tier of English football.

But now it is Dean Smith who is tasked with returning Norwich to the summit, having replaced Daniel Farke late last year.

The team is currently chasing a top two spot, but may have to settle for a place in the play-off positions when the season is put on hold for four weeks due to the World Cup.

But here we take a closer look at the Canaries’ promotion chances by taking a look at fivethirtyeight’s breakdown of the league table.

The stats website uses a scientific model that breaks down each team’s chances of promotion and relegation using a series of advanced in-game metrics.

Their breakdown consists of a huge database of statistics to give an accurate depiction of the quality of each club.

Smith’s side are currently ranked as fourth favourites to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League, sitting behind Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford.

The club has been given a 31 per cent chance of making a top two finish, but only a nine per cent chance of converting that into a title coronation.

The model also makes it clear that these four teams are currently the heavy favourites to compete for the promotion places, with the fifth favourite, QPR, only given a 17 per cent chance of a top two spot.

But, of course, four does not go into two so someone will have to miss out.

However, the model also suggests that Norwich have a 39 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

Despite recent results costing them ground in the promotion race, the Canaries’ performances are being recognised by fivethirtyeight as being better than the majority of their rivals, which should ease concerns over Smith’s future as manager of the club.