Supercomputer reveals the probability of Middlesbrough being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Middlesbrough will be hoping the appointment of Michael Carrick will now turn the Championship club’s fortunes around.

This is Carrick’s first managerial job at any level, with the 41-year-old having served as an assistant manager at Manchester United before a short stint as caretaker boss. The United legend stepped away from football in March and wanted to wait for the right opportunity that came along.

The Boro has only overseen two games, both away from home, with Carrick getting a first taste of life at the Riverside this weekend when they face Bristol City.

Here at Football League World, we’ve turned to the predictions of FiveThirtyEight to highlight the probability of how the Championship table will look this May and how likely it is that Middlesbrough will be promoted this season.

The supercomputer revealed that Boro have a 14% chance of being promoted this season, which is the 13th best possibility in the Championship.

It’s been a tough season so far for Boro, as before Carrick walked through the door, the Teesside club were sitting in the relegation places and playing poorly. It wasn’t the Chris Wilder team that we are used to seeing in the Championship.

It is too early to judge Carrick, but the first job he will have had with this squad is trying to find some confidence. Luckily, Carrick grabbed his first win in midweek, beating Hull City 3-1, and the former Manchester United man will now be looking for his side to continue from where they left off and pick up back-to-back wins.

The Verdict

After Bristol City this weekend, Carrick still has two games left before the mid-season break: a game away at Blackpool before they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

These two upcoming games will be seen as a good opportunity for Middlesbrough to gain some momentum and climb the Championship table. Carrick will not be looking any further than these three games, and he will know that the possibility of turning Boro into promotion contenders this far into the season may be a push. His first aim will be to get his side away from any potential relegation danger.