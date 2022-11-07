Supercomputer reveals the probability of Lincoln City being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Lincoln City have made a steady start to life in League One under new manager Mark Kennedy.

This is only Kennedy’s second managerial job, after his first coming at Macclesfield Town, where he only took charge of 12 games in what was a season halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since leaving Macclesfield, Kennedy spent time at Ipswich Town working in the academy setup, before joining Birmingham City in 2021 to be Lee Bowyer’s assistant manager.

He held that role for a year before departing and taking over at Lincoln after his former boss, Michael Appleton, decided to leave.

The Imps are currently 16 games into the League One season and, at the time of writing, sit in 13th place on 22 points, five points below the play-off places, while being eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Kennedy’s side has only won five of their 16 league games but has lost the fourth fewest games in League one so far, that being four.

With that impressive record, here at Football League World, we’ve turned to FiveThirtyEight to highlight the probability of how the League One table will look come May and the likelihood that Lincoln will be promoted this season.

The supercomputer revealed that there is a 4% chance of Lincoln being promoted at the end of this season, which is the joint-tenth-best in the league.

It’s been a steady season so far for the Imps, after a new manager and a turnover of a few players in the summer. In the 16 league games so far, Lincoln have managed to pick up some impressive results, beating the likes of Barnsley and Ipswich Town away from home.

Meanwhile also beating Derby County and drawing with teams such as Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Lincoln have drawn seven games this season, which is only beaten by Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town, and that is probably an area in which that held the Imps back. If they managed to turn a couple of those draws into wins, Kennedy’s side could now be sitting around the play-off places.

The Verdict

The likelihood at the start of the season of Lincoln being promoted would have been low, due to the unknown of Mark Kennedy being the manager and what he will be like.

Most Lincoln fans’ expectations for this campaign would have been to survive reasonably well while developing a team that plays decent football and showing signs of improvement under a new manager.

There are some big sides in League One this season, and it seems every season it’s harder and harder to get out of the division. So, for a team like Lincoln to get near these other sides, it is probably going to take time.