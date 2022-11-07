Supercomputer reveals the probability of Ipswich Town being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a successful League One campaign so far under Kieran McKenna as they sit 2nd behind Plymouth Argyle.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed their first full season under McKenna and are currently meeting expectations as they push for promotion into the Championship.

They’ve lost just two games so far this season and have just once in their last six games making them one of the form teams in the division.

Expectations will be high at Portman Road and with McKenna they have a forward thinking, adaptable coach who has put together a competitive group as they make their first serious go a promotion since dropping into the third tier in 2019.

So with that in mind, we have decided to use the supercomputer via Five Thirty Eight to predict the probability of how the League One table will look this May and how likely it is that the Tractor Boys will get promoted this season.

The supercomputer revealed that there is a 61% chance of Ipswich winning promotion this season, bettered only by Plymouth who sit top of the league. Better yet, their chances of winning the title are at 28% giving supporters plenty to look forward to this season.

Ipswich are in an incredibly strong position considering their budget and squad size in League One and it will take some doing to push them out of the race for promotion.

They have strength in depth all across the pitch and are in a healthy position in January when it comes to recruitment due to their budget, league position and style of play under McKenna.

Some issues that may lie ahead is the absence of a clear goalscorer, with team sharing the goals with Conor Chaplin the top scorer with six. However, with Freddie Ladapo, Marcus Harness and more, they shouldn’t be in short supply.

The Verdict

It’s hard to envisage Ipswich not getting promotion given the how balanced they’ve been throughout the season so far.

It would take a spectacular collapse should it happen which can’t be discounted given the competitive nature of League One and they have been in this position before under previous managers.

That being said, they seem the best equipped side to push for promotion and have a talented manager in McKenna to guide them to it.