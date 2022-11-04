Supercomputer reveals the probability of Hull City being relegated this season – Do you agree?

The probability that Hull City will be relegated this season is 45%, according to FiveThirtyEight‘s Championship predictions.

The Tigers confirmed yesterday that Liam Rosenior has been appointed their new head coach – with the 38-year-old stepping into his first permanent job in management at the club where he spent five years as a player.

Hull are teetering just above the bottom three as things stand, with 20 points from their 18 games, and could find themselves in the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.

Rosenior’s first game in charge is a tough trip to face Millwall at The Den, where the Lions have taken 21 points from nine games this season.

The inexperienced coach looks to have his work cut out for him as FiveThirtyEight‘s bleak Championship predictions illustrate.

Hull are said to have a 45% chance of being relegated back to League One this season, which is the joint-second highest in the division alongside Rotherham United.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the only team in the Championship with a higher chance of being relegated than the Tigers are Huddersfield Town, who are bottom of the league at the moment.

The division is wide open this term but the Tigers have only been given a 1% chance of reaching the play-offs and a <1% chance of getting promoted to the Premier League.

20 quiz questions about some of Hull City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 In Hull City's 3-3 draw at Doncaster Rovers in 2020/21, who started in goal? Harvey Cartwright George Long Matt Ingram David Marshall

The predictions are based on a revised version of ESPN’s Soccer Power Index (SPI), which was created by FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver.

They incorporate club data going back to 1888, including more than 550,000 matches, and use a supercomputer to run simulations based upon their carefully compiled formula.

It’s obviously just a forecast and as we’ve seen already this season, the Championship is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world but it does highlight the size of the task facing Rosenior.

A busy January transfer window is to be expected at the MKM Stadium as Acun Ilıcalı backs the new boss and could well prove vital to the Tigers’ hopes of Championship survival.