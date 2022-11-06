Supercomputer reveals the probability of Derby County being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Derby County have had a really difficult time of things over the last few years, both on the pitch and off it.

Thankfully, though, with the club having been taken over in the summer, the Rams were able to put that behind them as they embarked on their League One campaign after suffering relegation from the Championship.

It hasn’t exactly been plain sailing so far, though, but in fairness, that was to be expected.

Liam Rosenior departed at the end of September after achieving mixed results as interim boss, and with Paul Warne now at the helm, the Rams have a boss that knows exactly what it takes to achieve promotion in the third tier.

Having said that, with Derby currently sitting 7th in the division, a supercomputer, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight has predicted the Rams’ chances of achieving promotion this season.

Given the Rams are in cup action today and not the league, we thought it a good moment to take a look at what the percentages say at present.

What is the probability?

At present, the supercomputer thinks that Derby County have a 25% chance of achieving automatic promotion from League One this season.

This pales in comparison when looking at the chances given to the likes of Plymouth Argyle (64%), Ipswich Town (61%) and Sheffield Wednesday (58%).

Doing this by winning the league is even more unlikely, according to the supercomputer, which gives the Rams a 4% chance of lifting the title.

They do, however, have the highest percentage of the division of being in the playoff places, with that standing at 47%.

In an average simulated season, the supercomputer predicts that Derby County will finish 4th in League One this season, with Plymouth (1st), Ipswich (2nd) and Sheffield Wednesday (3rd) the sides to finish above them.

The supercomputer states that the Rams have less than 1% change of being relegated to League Two.