Supercomputer reveals the probability of Charlton Athletic being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Charlton Athletic will be going into their next League One clash on 12 November sitting 9th in the table.

The Addicks have lost just one of their last seven league games to get within just a few points of the play-off places. Ben Garner’s side also earned safe passage into the second round of the FA Cup following a win over Coalville Town at the weekend.

But here we will take a look at the club’s promotion chances by looking at statistics website fivethirtyeight.

Fivethirtyeight’s model uses a database of in-game football metrics to determine how good teams are.

This scientific model is able to give a breakdown of each club’s chances of gaining promotion, or suffering relegation from League One.

According to their model, Charlton are the eighth best team in the division, with a Soccer Power Index rating of 26.9.

The site also gives the club a 19 per cent chance of gaining a top six spot, which puts them just outside the main competition for a play-off position come the end of the campaign.

They are ahead of the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Oxford United, who have a 14, 12 and 11 per cent chance of a top six place respectively.

However, the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley, who have an SPI rating of 26.9 and 29.9 both have a 32 and 34 per cent chance of earning a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Charlton’s chances of a top two finish are quite slim relative to their current rivals in the table.

Garner’s team has been given just a six per cent chance of finishing in the top two, and a less than one per cent chance of claiming the League One title come May.

In fact, the club has been given a two per cent chance of suffering relegation, which shows that 9th could be more dangerous a position than it currently appears.