Supercomputer reveals the probability of Cardiff City being relegated this season – Do you agree?

The first 18 matches of the 2022-23 Championship season for Cardiff City haven’t gone as well as supporters would have hoped following the club’s big summer rebuild.

Then-manager Steve Morison was given the license to shape his own squad, bringing in at least 15 new faces who were expected to be competing for a first-team place.

Morison though was not given the chance to see his project through, as after a 1-0 defeat to lowly Huddersfield Town in September, the ex-EFL striker was given his marching orders by Vincent Tan.

Since then, first-team coach Mark Hudson has been in caretaker charge of the team, and it’s fair to say that things have been up and down since then.

In his eight matches in charge, Hudson has recorded three wins, one draw and four losses, with one of those defeats coming in the form of a brutal South Wales Derby downing by Swansea City.

Currently, Cardiff sit in 18th position with 21 points, just two points above the relegation zone – but what does the Supercomputer make of their chances of actually going down to League One for the first time since 2003?

Well, according to FiveThirtyEight, there is a strong possibility that the Bluebirds could face the drop by the end of the campaign.

The stats show that there is a 20 per cent chance that Hudson’s side will be one of the three teams heading down to the third tier, and there are just four other teams that have a higher chance – those being Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

That isn’t a good sign for Cardiff, who have been somewhat of a stalwart of the Championship for the last 20 years – aside from two brief singular years in the Premier League.

The shake-up of their squad over the summer months was very drastic, and despite some promising signs being shown, it’s clear that more needs to be done in the second half of the campaign to get them away from danger.

And the month-long break from the Championship for the FIFA World Cup could be coming at the perfect time for the club to focus on the training pitch, in which we could see them come out a different unit when football returns in December.