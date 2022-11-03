Supercomputer reveals the probability of Burnley being promoted this season – Do you agree?

It could yet be a brilliant season ahead for Burnley, with fans ready to dream of a return back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Clarets took a big risk following their relegation last season by dumping most of their experienced squad for young and untested talent alongside a rookie manager in Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian had only a couple of years of coaching to his name with Anderlecht when he was announced as the latest permanent manager of the club.

However, a drastic summer overhaul has seen him ruthlessly implement a brand new style of play at Turf Moor in short order.

The Championship table makes for good reading after the team’s first 19 league games.

Burnley currently lead the second division by five points over 2nd place Blackburn Rovers.

Just one defeat makes them the team to chase at the moment as we draw closer to the World Cup break.

However, the website 538 has broken down the likelihood of the club earning promotion using their own scientific model using advanced in-game statistics.

The model suggests that the good times may yet continue for the Lancashire club.

Of course nothing is certain, especially in football, but 538 has given Burnley a 59 per cent chance of gaining automatic promotion, which is the best odds given to any side in the division.

In fact, Kompany’s side have been given a 33 per cent of winning the Championship title, with a 33 per cent chance of earning a play-off place, which places the team as the favourite for a top two spot.

Their SPI rating (Sporting Power Index) is also the highest in the division, which is a rating system that best takes into account a team’s overall strength based on statistics taken from their extensive database.

According to 538, Burnley’s biggest rivals for promotion will be Sheffield United, Watford and Norwich City, who have been given a 50, 38 and 31 per cent chance each of claiming a top two spot.