Supercomputer reveals the probability of Bristol Rovers being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Bristol Rovers have made a reasonably promising start to this season considering the fact they were only promoted to League One earlier this year, currently sitting in 16th position.

They may be disappointed that they have only won one point from a possible nine in their last three league games – but considering the quality of the teams they have come up against – they can’t beat themselves up too much.

And they can even take heart from some of their recent performances, with their entertaining display and bravery on the ball against Sheffield Wednesday during the latter stages of last month impressing many supporters from across the EFL.

However, some would argue that they should be in their current position because of their productive summer transfer business, managing to lure some talented players to the Memorial Stadium with Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn just one of several additions who could make a real difference for the Gas this term.

They have certainly built a formidable attack on paper, with John Marquis proven in the third tier, Scott Sinclair likely to be a real asset at this level after taking the step down from the Championship and Coburn arguably deserving the chance to shine at the Riverside Stadium this season.

Let’s not forget Aarons Collins either, a man who has been in top form for Joey Barton’s men once again this season with nine goals and six assists in 17 league appearances, an exceptional total that will be turning the heads of many sides going into the January transfer window.

Whether they can hold on to many of their best assets may determine whether they can mount a serious challenge for promotion, with their possible rise up the table also dependent on their defensive record.

Conceding 31 goals in 17 league matches and keeping just three clean sheets in the third tier this season, that doesn’t bode well in their potential quest to challenge for the top six.

And that’s possibly why they have less than 1% chance of being promoted at this stage according to FiveThirtyEight – also having just a 3% chance of making the play-offs.

They are just seven points adrift of sixth place at this stage and that’s why some would argue that percentage is too low – but many wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t achieve back-to-back promotions despite managing to do so under Darrell Clarke.

The likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and others all have more quality and depth in their squad at this point, though that isn’t anything to be ashamed of from a Rovers’ perspective considering they have only just come up from League Two.