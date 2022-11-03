Supercomputer reveals the probability of Blackpool being relegated this season – Do you agree?

Blackpool have had a steady start to the season under new manager Michael Appleton, with the Seasiders currently occupying 16th place.

This is Appleton’s second reign as Blackpool manager; after his first spell in charge came in the 2012/13 season but ended after only 65 days as Appleton went on to join Blackburn Rovers.

Now here at Football League World, we have used a supercomputer via Five Thirty Eight to predict the probability of how the Championship table will look this May and how likely it is that Blackpool will be relegated this season.

The supercomputer revealed that there is a 14% probability that the Seasiders could be relegated this season. Only seven teams below Blackpool have a worse percentage of facing relegation.

It was a rocky start to Appleton’s return to Bloomfield Road, as the Tangerines only managed three wins in their opening 10 league games. However, a few weeks down the line, and Blackpool are now sitting around mid-table in the Championship, having won two of their last three outings.

Unfortunately, there is an inconsistency in Blackpool’s play this season, as good wins against teams like Watford and Preston North End have been overshadowed by dire defeats against Rotherham United and Hull City.

Blackpool have three remaining games left before the Championship pauses for the World Cup, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, and Wigan Athletic. Three teams that on any day are not easy opposition to be playing against, but Blackpool will be hoping they can pick up a few more points before the mid-season break.

The Verdict

The Supercomputer is always seen as a bit of fun for football fans to see where their team is most likely to finish at the end of the season.

While the probability is low for Blackpool to get relegated, and there are seven teams behind them that are more likely, it is expected that many Seasiders will have hoped for a better outcome this campaign.

Yes, it’s only their second season in the Championship after a few years away, but with players like Jerry Yates, Gary Madine, and Charlie Patino, maybe some Blackpool fans expected more from this season.