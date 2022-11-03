Supercomputer reveals the probability of Blackburn Rovers being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Since opting to draft in Jon Dahl Tomasson as Tony Mowbray’s successor earlier this year, Blackburn Rovers have managed to make an encouraging start to life under the guidance of the 46-year-old.

Rovers have won the most games in the Championship this season and are currently second in the league standings.

Set to take on Huddersfield Town and arch-rivals Burnley at this level before the campaign pauses for the World Cup, Blackburn will be determined to secure positive results in these clashes after recently suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

Ahead of this weekend’s meeting with the Terriers at Ewood Park, we have decided to take a look at Blackburn’s chances of achieving different outcomes at the end of the campaign by using data gathered from FiveThirtyEight’s Supercomputer.

Promotion

According to the Supercomputer, Blackburn only have a 10% chance of securing promotion to the Premier League as they are currently projected to accumulate 67 points in the second-tier.

Given that Rovers have lost eight games this season, they will certainly need to improve their consistency in the coming months in order to launch a push for a top-two finish.

As it stands, Burnley currently have the best chance of getting to the top-flight in 2023 (59%).

Winning the league

This particular data has all but ruled out the possibility of Blackburn winning the league already as the club only have a 2% chance of achieving this feat.

Whereas it is fair to say that challenging for the title was not an immediate target for Rovers boss Tomasson when he was appointed in June, they are currently only five points adrift of league leaders Burnley.

Securing a play-off place

As per this Supercomputer, Blackburn do have a slightly better chance of reaching the play-offs (23%) compared to achieving promotion and winning the league.

Six teams, including Queens Park Rangers and Millwall, rank higher than Rovers when it comes to the race for a top-six finish in the Championship.

All of these aforementioned projections will change if Blackburn are able to embark on a winning run in the Championship.