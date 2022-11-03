Supercomputer reveals the probability of Birmingham City being promoted this season – Do you agree?

Birmingham City will be hoping they can build upon their recent good form as they take on Stoke City at the weekend.

The Blues have enjoyed the Championship season so far under John Eustace who has created a competitive team despite a tumultuous period for the club off the pitch.

They’ve lost just one game in their last six and sit in 13th looking up the table rather than down it, a major transition under the new manager.

Eustace is certainly adapting well to his first spell as a permanent manager in the football league and with a limited squad and budget, the turnaround from relegation favourites to potential playoff candidates is huge.

So with that in mind, we have decided to use the supercomputer via Five Thirty Eight to predict the probability of how the Championship table will look this May and how likely it is that the Blues will get promoted this season.

The supercomputer revealed that there is a 6% chance of Birmingham winning promotion with 11 teams boasting a higher probability of finishing in the top two.

For a place in the playoffs however, Birmingham’s chances do improve with the supercomputer giving Eustace’s side a 14% chance of finishing in the top six.

11 teams are still ahead of Birmingham but once in the playoffs, it’s an open game where anyone can beat anyone as the cliche goes.

The issues that may impact the West Midlands side come predominantly off the field as John Eustace has shown he can work wonders with a limited budget.

It’s clear they will need to strengthen in January, but where they can do and with what funds remains a mystery with projected takeovers taking much longer than expected.

20 quiz questions about some of Birmingham City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 WHO DID BLUES BEAT IN THE 2011 LEAGUE CUP FINAL? SPURS ARSENAL

They need an additional striker to support Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney with Lukas Jutkieicz seemingly out of the picture. In addition, if one of Hannibal, Chong or Bielik get injured, they will have to field youngsters in their place.

If Birmingham can get to the World Cup break within touching distance of the playoffs, it will give them huge incentive to ensure the squad is up to scratch come January.

The Verdict

Birmingham have been tremendous this season and have banished pre-season predicitons of relegation quickly.

However, they have been in this position before on several occasions over the years and it will once again take a huge effort to ensure everyone stays fit of they are unable to add to the squad in the winter.

It shouldn’t take away from the brilliant job John Eustace has done so far though as this season should certainly be seen as a building block for more success down the line.