‘Superb’, ‘Wonderful’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to weekend’s match winner v Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday thanks to a solitary goal from forward Jordan Hugill.

The R’s hadn’t won since coming back from the lockdown period but Hugill’s excellent finish meant they earned what could a valuable three points against Neil Warnock’s side.

The striker had missed a one-on-one chance minutes before, however his clinical nature returned when gifted a second opportunity and he expertly chipped the ball over the Middlesbrough keeper.

QPR will be hoping they can come to an agreement with the on-loan forward in order to try and bring him back for the next campaign after impressing since Nahki Wells left the club.

The R’s play Wigan Athletic next where they’ll look to get another three points and try and make sure they finish the season strongly.

Here’s how QPR supporters reacted to Hugill’s goal against Middlesbrough…

It’s the most Hugill thing ever to completely butcher a simple 1 v 1 chance one minute then lob the keeper from 20 yards the next. — LoftforWords (@LoftforWords) July 5, 2020

Buzzing with that. Joe Lumley looks a changed man. 10/10 performance from him. Ozzy Kakay absolutely immense once again. Superb goal from Hugill. Bright was excellent. Barbet and GC solid as you like. Can’t ask for much more 🔵⚪️ #QPR — ST (@STQPR_) July 5, 2020

This is classic Hugill. Misses the easiest chances yet lobs the keeper from 20yards on the run! Well in lads!!!!! #QPR https://t.co/NgAhDH4eTw — Dan Warren (@DanWarren1982) July 5, 2020

Great @QPR win away overall and much needed. Wonderful goal by Hugill, clean sheet by Joe, and hopefully some calmer nerves for the supporters as we move on to the next one. #QPR — R.J.🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@RafaFernandez82) July 5, 2020

Another away win, a clean sheet and, barring a miracle, we're safe. Wonderful. Just hope Hugill's injury isn't too serious. #QPR — Martin Bishop (@mrmartinbishop) July 5, 2020

That hugill goal was peng. — Tom (@ThomasLewington) July 5, 2020

Job done. Professional. Was never too worried. Great goal from Hugill. Hope hes okay! #QPR https://t.co/af5wLdrbCa — Matt Holding (@Matt_Holding1) July 5, 2020