QPR

'Superb', 'Wonderful' – Plenty of QPR fans react to weekend's match winner v Middlesbrough

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Queens Park Rangers beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday thanks to a solitary goal from forward Jordan Hugill.

The R’s hadn’t won since coming back from the lockdown period but Hugill’s excellent finish meant they earned what could a valuable three points against Neil Warnock’s side.

The striker had missed a one-on-one chance minutes before, however his clinical nature returned when gifted a second opportunity and he expertly chipped the ball over the Middlesbrough keeper.

QPR will be hoping they can come to an agreement with the on-loan forward in order to try and bring him back for the next campaign after impressing since Nahki Wells left the club.

The R’s play Wigan Athletic next where they’ll look to get another three points and try and make sure they finish the season strongly.

Here’s how QPR supporters reacted to Hugill’s goal against Middlesbrough…

