Birmingham City

‘Superb’, ‘Very smart signing’ – These Birmingham City fans are pleased as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have signed George Friend on an initial two-year deal after he turned down an extension with Middlesbrough.

The deal was announced by Blues this evening and it sees the defender, who can play at left-back or as a centre-back, link up with former boss Aitor Karanka at St. Andrew’s.

The duo enjoyed plenty of success on Teesside, most notably when they won promotion to the Premier League in 2016, with Friend a regular under the Spaniard during that period.

At 32-years-old, the former Wolves man will bring plenty of experience to Blues and he will hope to become a regular under Karanka moving forward.

Given the fact Friend has been a reliable performer at this level over the years, combined with the fact he knows the new boss, it’s fair to say this move has gone down very well with the Birmingham support.

