‘Superb’, ‘Very smart signing’ – These Birmingham City fans are pleased as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have signed George Friend on an initial two-year deal after he turned down an extension with Middlesbrough.

🙌 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱 🙌 The experienced defender becomes @Karanka's first summer signing. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 15, 2020

The deal was announced by Blues this evening and it sees the defender, who can play at left-back or as a centre-back, link up with former boss Aitor Karanka at St. Andrew’s.

The duo enjoyed plenty of success on Teesside, most notably when they won promotion to the Premier League in 2016, with Friend a regular under the Spaniard during that period.

At 32-years-old, the former Wolves man will bring plenty of experience to Blues and he will hope to become a regular under Karanka moving forward.

Given the fact Friend has been a reliable performer at this level over the years, combined with the fact he knows the new boss, it’s fair to say this move has gone down very well with the Birmingham support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the deal from Twitter…

Good signing. Great option and from what #Boro fans are saying, will be good for the dressing room also. Keep it up 👍🏻 #bcfc — Connor 冬下台 (@cdbcfc_) August 15, 2020

A really good back up option. One more first choice centre half needed and that's the defence sorted. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) August 15, 2020

Very smart signing from Karanka and you can tell how quality he is by the reaction of Middlesbrough fans #bcfc — Kian Lennon (@lennonkian_) August 15, 2020

Just me who thinks this is actually a really good signing? — sam 🦦 (@sam187503) August 15, 2020

Decent experienced defender and a leader a good signing for the team and the squad. Middlesbrough tried to keep him which says a lot — Goz (@GozraKris) August 15, 2020

Good signing. Need an experienced head in the dressing room. — Sean🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪⚽ (@SeanDaBlue) August 15, 2020

Superb signing, welcome to the Blues George 👏👏👏👏 — BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) August 15, 2020