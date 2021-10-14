Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Superb’, ‘Very promising’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events involving Man United

Published

10 mins ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 win over Manchester United under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy. 

The Black Cats made several changes for the game last night at the Stadium of Light as they looked to pick up yet another victory in the trophy, with Lee Johnson’s men being the current holders in the competition.

Goals from Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne were enough to secure the North East outfit’s passage through this tie, with United’s Zidane Iqbal also scoring during the 90 minutes.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to this result, with many taking to social media last night to give their thoughts on what they saw during the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Sunderland once again put in a solid performance in a cup competition.


