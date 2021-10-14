‘Superb’, ‘Very promising’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events involving Man United

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 win over Manchester United under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Black Cats made several changes for the game last night at the Stadium of Light as they looked to pick up yet another victory in the trophy, with Lee Johnson’s men being the current holders in the competition.

Goals from Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne were enough to secure the North East outfit’s passage through this tie, with United’s Zidane Iqbal also scoring during the 90 minutes.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to this result, with many taking to social media last night to give their thoughts on what they saw during the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Sunderland once again put in a solid performance in a cup competition.

Surely that's us through to the knock out rounds — Ron Murray 🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@MackemRon1951) October 13, 2021

This should mean we qualified to the knockouts because that was their last match and Bradford haven't earned a single point — Leighton Turnbull (@LeightonTurnbu1) October 13, 2021

Get this one out in the club shop on DVD please — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) October 13, 2021

This is a VERY GOOD result for our younger players i said before and ill say again we've got a very promising bunch. — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) October 13, 2021

Excellent win for the young lads. Well done. — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) October 13, 2021

Fantastic performance and result! Fully deserved win against a good side 🔴⚪️🔴😉👍👏👏 — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) October 13, 2021

Under strength team and we win! Great effort — Nathan Baron (@oscar21212) October 13, 2021

You beauties ❤ — Peter Smith (@mrpetersmith1) October 13, 2021

The accidental cup runs continue. https://t.co/9SBkyRP1HR — John (@Laking86) October 13, 2021