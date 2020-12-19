‘Superb,’ ‘top drawer’ – Many Preston fans hail ‘magnificent’ display from 29-y/o ace

A number of Preston North End fans have been hailing the performance of goalkeeper Declan Rudd following the Lilywhites’ important 1-0 win against Bristol City at Deepdale on Friday night.

Alex Neil’s side headed into the game needing to bounce back from the successive defeats they suffered at Luton Town and Barnsley. The Lilywhites were the better team in the first half and deservedly took the lead through Daniel Johnson’s spot-kick. Preston were then solid in the second half and were able to prevent an improved Bristol City side from taking anything from the match.

One player who was crucial for the Lilywhites in their win against Bristol City was Rudd, who was on hand to make a number of important claims from some dangerous deliveries from Bristol City in the second period. The keeper was also able to pull off an excellent save to deny Callum Callum O’Dowda’s header from finding the net towards the end of the game.

The 29-year-old in total made three important saves and three high claims throughout the 90 minutes (Sofascore) to help record a much-needed clean sheet for Neil’s side. It was, therefore, a performance more like some of the ones he was able to display when at his best last term and something which he will aim to continue now over the festive period.

Many Preston fans were quick to suggest he was their most influential performer against Bristol City and was one of the main reasons why they were able to record a needed three points to move themselves up to 13th place in the Championship table.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions to his performance on social media…

Phew!! 3 points is all that counts

Rudd, Earl and Gally excellent tonight #pnefc — DavidR (@Dr_1880) December 18, 2020

Declan Rudd safe as houses tonight … #pnefc — Gemma Louise Ashton (@Gemma_Louise_89) December 18, 2020

That’s what happens when you get the basics right. Top performance from Rudd too. #pnefc — Thomas Langman (@Thomas_Langman) December 18, 2020

Rudd superb tonight 👏 #pnefc — Jack Bebington (@JackBebo) December 18, 2020

Been his biggest critic in the past but Rudd was top draw tonight 👏🏻#pnefc — 🇬🇧Carl Reynolds🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CReynolds85) December 18, 2020

Rudd has been superb tonight #pnefc — GP1 (@crozzygaz) December 18, 2020

MOTM to Declan Rudd tonight. He’s been magnificent. #pnefc — Thomas Harrison (@TomHarrisonLaw) December 18, 2020