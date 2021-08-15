Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Superb’, ‘Too good’ – Plenty of Reading fans heap praise on key man after win over Preston North End

Published

9 mins ago

on

Reading picked up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 2-1 winners over Preston North End.

The Royals took the lead after 28 minutes, as youngster Femi Azeez fired home from close-range, after Josh Laurent’s cross caused North End’s defenders problems.

The visitors found the equaliser with 29 minutes remaining though, as Daniel Johnson scored from the penalty spot, after a handball from Michael Morrison.

John Swift then netted the winner for Veljko Paunovic’s side late on to spark jubilant scenes from the Royals’ supporters, in their first league match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this term.

Which player scored Reading's first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15

Which player scored Reading's first goal of the 2006/07 season?

The former Chelsea man has struggled for consistent minutes in recent seasons, having been sidelined through various injury problems, although he seems to have put that behind him nowadays.

Swift’s performance caught the eye on the day, with the midfielder having a Whoscored rating of 8.3, with the midfielder impressing plenty of the club’s supporters.

Many fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Swift’s performance against Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Superb’, ‘Too good’ – Plenty of Reading fans heap praise on key man after win over Preston North End

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: