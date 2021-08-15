‘Superb’, ‘Too good’ – Plenty of Reading fans heap praise on key man after win over Preston North End

Reading picked up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 2-1 winners over Preston North End.

The Royals took the lead after 28 minutes, as youngster Femi Azeez fired home from close-range, after Josh Laurent’s cross caused North End’s defenders problems.

The visitors found the equaliser with 29 minutes remaining though, as Daniel Johnson scored from the penalty spot, after a handball from Michael Morrison.

John Swift then netted the winner for Veljko Paunovic’s side late on to spark jubilant scenes from the Royals’ supporters, in their first league match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this term.

Which player scored Reading's first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Reading's first goal of the 2006/07 season? Kevin Doyle Leroy Lita Dave Kitson James Harper

The former Chelsea man has struggled for consistent minutes in recent seasons, having been sidelined through various injury problems, although he seems to have put that behind him nowadays.

Swift’s performance caught the eye on the day, with the midfielder having a Whoscored rating of 8.3, with the midfielder impressing plenty of the club’s supporters.

Many fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Swift’s performance against Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

John Swift’s the best player in the division, I tell no lies #readingfc — KizzleRicks (@KieranBarrett66) August 14, 2021

Great performance today, Laurent Swift and Azeez in particular superb and Rafael with some important saves at the end. Pleased for Pauno #readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) August 14, 2021

Swift looks like he’s bulked up over the summer, got to pray he stays fit after that performance – ran the game completely #readingfc — Luke (@gibbsey517) August 14, 2021

Swift is feeling like a brand new signing. He stays fit and we’ll do well this year #readingfc — Elliott (@u_elliott_) August 14, 2021

Brilliant game. Welcome back 😍⚽️ @BBCBerkshire man of the match for me was swift. But everyone played their hearts out. #readingfc — CM (@ronniemac93) August 14, 2021

If John Swift was consistent, he’d be the best player in the league. Shame he’ll pull 6/10s then next few weeks #readingfc — Jake (@Jake_Moore89) August 14, 2021

John swift far too good for us #readingfc — Kieran Ruffle (@KieranRuffle) August 14, 2021

Swift’s world and we’re living in it 🌍 #readingfc 💙🤍💙🤍 — Alex (@alexshepherdd) August 14, 2021

John Swift is too good for Reading #readingfc — Matthew Williamson (@Photomattic) August 14, 2021